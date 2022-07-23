4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
When glucose undergoes base-catalyzed isomerization in the absence of the enzyme, mannose is one
of the products that is formed (Section 20.5). Why is mannose not formed in the enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
c. 5-hydroxypentanal
Draw the anomers of D-erythrofuranose.
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
d. 4-hydroxyheptanal
Which OH groups are in the axial position in each of the following?
a. β-D-idopyranose
b. α-D-allopyranose