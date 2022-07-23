Textbook Question
Draw the products formed when β-D-galactose reacts with ethanol and HCl. (Show all structures as chair conformers.)
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Draw the products formed when β-D-galactose reacts with ethanol and HCl. (Show all structures as chair conformers.)
D-Glucose most often exists as a pyranose, but it can also exist as a furanose. Draw the Haworth projection of α-D-glucofuranose
Why is only a trace amount of acid used in the formation of an N-glycoside?
Draw the anomers of D-erythrofuranose.
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
d. 4-hydroxyheptanal
Which OH groups are in the axial position in each of the following?
a. β-D-idopyranose
b. α-D-allopyranose