Peptide Coupling

Peptide coupling is the process of forming a peptide bond between two amino acids, which is essential in peptide synthesis. This reaction typically involves activating the carboxyl group of one amino acid to facilitate its reaction with the amino group of another. Common coupling reagents include DIC (diisopropylcarbodiimide) and HATU (1-Hydroxy-7-azabenzotriazole), which help drive the reaction to completion and improve yield.