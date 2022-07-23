Show the steps in the synthesis of the tetrapeptide Leu-Phe-Ala-Val.
Show the steps in the synthesis of the tetrapeptide in Problem 34, using Merrifield's method.
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Key Concepts
Merrifield Synthesis
Amino Acid Protection
Peptide Coupling
What dipeptides would be formed by heating a mixture of valine and N-protected leucine?
A decapeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give peptides whose amino acid compositions are shown. Reaction of the intact decapeptide with Edman's reagent releases PTH-Gly. What is the sequence of the decapeptide?
1. Ala, Trp
2. Val, Pro, Asp
3. Pro, Val
4. Ala, Glu
5. Trp, Ala, Arg
6. Arg, Gly
7. Glu, Ala, Leu
8. Met, Pro, Leu, Glu
a. Calculate the overall yield of bradykinin when the yield for the addition of each amino acid to the chain is 70%.
b. What would be the overall yield of a peptide containing 15 amino acids if the yield for the incorporation of each is 80%
Indicate the peptides produced from cleavage by the indicated reagent:
a. His-Lys-Leu-Val-Glu-Pro-Arg-Ala-Gly-Ala by trypsin
b. Leu-Gly-Ser-Met-Phe-Pro-Tyr-Gly-Val by chymotrypsin
Write the mechanism for the reaction of a cysteine side chain with iodoacetic acid.