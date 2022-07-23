Textbook Question
3-Amino-2-oxindole catalyzes the decarboxylation of a-keto acids.
a. Propose a mechanism for the catalyzed reaction.
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3-Amino-2-oxindole catalyzes the decarboxylation of a-keto acids.
a. Propose a mechanism for the catalyzed reaction.
Proof that an imine was formed between aldolase and its substrate was obtained by using D-fructose-1,6-bisphosphate labeled at the C-2 position with 14C as the substrate. NaBH4 was added to the reaction mixture. A radioactive product was isolated from the reaction mixture and hydrolyzed in an acidic solution. Draw the structure of the radioactive product obtained from the acidic solution. (Hint: NaBH4 reduces an imine linkage.)
Explain why the alkyl halide shown here reacts much more rapidly with guanine than does a primary alkyl halide (such as pentyl chloride).