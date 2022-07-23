Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.
a. A conjugated diene with an even number of double bonds undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.
Which of the following are correct? Correct any false statements.
a. A conjugated diene with an even number of double bonds undergoes conrotatory ring closure under thermal conditions.
c. Under photochemical conditions, will ring closure be conrotatory or disrotatory?
d. Will the product have the cis or the trans configuration?
a. Under thermal conditions, will ring closure of (2E,4Z,6Z,8E)-2,4,6,8-decatetraene be conrotatory or disrotatory?
b. Will the product have the cis or the trans configuration?
Examine the following pericyclic reactions. For each reaction, tell whether it is an electrocyclic reaction, a cycloaddition reaction, or a sigmatropic rearrangement.
a.
b.
c.
d.
a. How many MOs does 1,3,5,7-octatetraene have?
b. What is the designation of its HOMO (c1, c2, etc.)?
c. How many nodes does its highest energy MO have between the nuclei?