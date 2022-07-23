What is the major product of each of the following reactions?

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached, while the halide (or other substituent) will attach to the carbon with fewer hydrogen atoms. This principle helps predict the major product in the reaction of cyclohexene with Cl2 and H2O, guiding the placement of the chlorine and hydroxyl groups.