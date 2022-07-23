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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 88
Chapter 9, Problem 88

A student obtained two products from the reaction of 1,3-cyclohexadiene with Br2 (disregarding stereoisomers). His lab partner was surprised when he obtained only one product from the reaction of 1,3-cyclohexadiene with HBr (disregarding stereoisomers). Account for these results.

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Step 1: Recognize that 1,3-cyclohexadiene is a conjugated diene, meaning it has alternating double bonds, which allows for resonance stabilization of intermediates during reactions.
Step 2: Analyze the reaction with Br₂. This reaction proceeds via an electrophilic addition mechanism. The Br₂ molecule acts as an electrophile, and the π-electrons of the diene attack Br₂, forming a bromonium ion intermediate. This intermediate can be attacked by a bromide ion (Br⁻) at two different positions, leading to two possible products: 1,2-addition (kinetic product) and 1,4-addition (thermodynamic product).
Step 3: Analyze the reaction with HBr. In this case, the reaction also proceeds via an electrophilic addition mechanism. The H⁺ from HBr acts as the electrophile, and the π-electrons of the diene attack H⁺, forming a carbocation intermediate. Due to resonance stabilization, the carbocation intermediate is delocalized, but the addition of Br⁻ occurs at the most stable position, leading to only one major product.
Step 4: Compare the two reactions. The reaction with Br₂ allows for two different pathways (1,2- and 1,4-addition) because the bromonium ion intermediate can be attacked at two distinct positions. In contrast, the reaction with HBr leads to a single product because the carbocation intermediate directs the nucleophile (Br⁻) to the most stable position, resulting in regioselectivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in the number of products arises from the nature of the intermediates formed in each reaction. The bromonium ion in the Br₂ reaction allows for multiple attack sites, while the carbocation in the HBr reaction leads to a single, regioselective product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically across a double bond. In the case of 1,3-cyclohexadiene reacting with Br2, the bromine molecule acts as an electrophile, leading to the formation of two products due to the presence of two double bonds that can react. This reaction is characterized by the formation of a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate, which can lead to different products depending on the pathway taken.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. In the reaction of 1,3-cyclohexadiene with HBr, this rule explains why only one product is formed, as the addition occurs at the more substituted carbon, leading to a single major product rather than multiple products.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the case of 1,3-cyclohexadiene reacting with HBr, the regioselectivity is influenced by the stability of the carbocation intermediates formed during the reaction. This leads to the formation of a single product, as the reaction pathway favors the more stable carbocation, resulting in less competition for product formation.
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