Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of an electrophile to a nucleophile, typically across a double bond. In the case of 1,3-cyclohexadiene reacting with Br2, the bromine molecule acts as an electrophile, leading to the formation of two products due to the presence of two double bonds that can react. This reaction is characterized by the formation of a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate, which can lead to different products depending on the pathway taken.