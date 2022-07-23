Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 6c
Chapter 9, Problem 6c

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
c. Hexagonal ring structure with an oxygen atom, showing resonance contributors and electron pairs for chemical analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the species in question and determine if it has resonance structures. Resonance occurs when there are delocalized electrons, such as lone pairs, π-bonds, or charges, that can be redistributed across the molecule.
Draw all possible resonance contributors for the species. To do this, move electrons (using curved arrows) while ensuring that the octet rule is satisfied for second-row elements and that formal charges are minimized. Use MathML to represent the structures if needed.
Evaluate the stability of each resonance contributor. Contributors with a full octet on all atoms, minimal formal charges, and negative charges on more electronegative atoms are more stable and contribute more to the resonance hybrid.
Rank the resonance contributors in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid based on their stability. The most stable contributor will have the highest contribution, while less stable contributors will contribute less.
Draw the resonance hybrid by combining the resonance contributors. Use dashed lines to represent delocalized π-bonds and partial charges to indicate the distribution of charge across the molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for the same molecule that depict the same arrangement of atoms but differ in the placement of electrons. These structures help illustrate the delocalization of electrons within a molecule, which contributes to its stability. The actual structure of the molecule is a resonance hybrid, a weighted average of all valid resonance forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Drawing Resonance Structures

Resonance Hybrid

The resonance hybrid is the most stable representation of a molecule, combining the characteristics of all its resonance structures. It reflects the delocalization of electrons, resulting in bond lengths and angles that are intermediate between those predicted by individual resonance forms. The hybrid is often depicted with dashed lines to indicate partial bonds and charges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:24
How to draw a resonance hybrid.

Contribution to Resonance Hybrid

The contribution of each resonance structure to the resonance hybrid is determined by factors such as the stability of the structure, the octet rule, and the presence of formal charges. Structures that minimize formal charges and maintain full octets for all atoms are generally more significant contributors. Ranking these structures helps predict the overall electron distribution in the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:24
How to draw a resonance hybrid.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

e.

949
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

b.

1324
views
Textbook Question

Which species in each pair is more stable?

c.

930
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

f.

883
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

d.

1193
views
Textbook Question

Which species in each pair is more stable?

d.

909
views