Electronegativity and Charge Distribution

Electronegativity refers to the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself. In resonance structures, the distribution of charges is influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved. For example, in the given species with OH and NH2 groups, the resonance contributors will vary based on how the positive and negative charges are stabilized by the electronegative atoms, affecting the overall contribution of each resonance form to the hybrid.