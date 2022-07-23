Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
c.
Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
c.
List the following in order of decreasing delocalization energy:
a. Predict the relative bond lengths of the three carbon–oxygen bonds in the carbonate ion.
b. What is the charge on each oxygen?
Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
b.
Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
f.
Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
d.