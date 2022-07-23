Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 6e
Chapter 9, Problem 6e

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.
e. Resonance structure illustration showing a carbon atom bonded to hydroxyl, methyl, and amine groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the resonance contributors by analyzing the structure. The molecule contains a positively charged oxygen atom, a carbonyl group, and an amine group with a lone pair of electrons. Resonance contributors will involve the delocalization of electrons from the lone pair on the nitrogen and the π-electrons of the carbonyl group.
Step 2: Draw the first resonance structure. Move the lone pair of electrons from the nitrogen to form a double bond between the nitrogen and the carbon. Simultaneously, move the π-electrons of the carbonyl group to the oxygen atom, neutralizing the positive charge on oxygen.
Step 3: Draw the second resonance structure. Move the lone pair of electrons from the oxygen atom back to form a double bond between the oxygen and the carbon. Simultaneously, break the double bond between the nitrogen and the carbon, returning the lone pair to the nitrogen.
Step 4: Rank the resonance contributors based on their stability. The most stable contributor will have the least separation of charges and obey the octet rule for all atoms. Contributors with a neutral oxygen atom and delocalized charges are generally more stable.
Step 5: Draw the resonance hybrid. Combine the resonance contributors into a single structure that represents the delocalization of electrons. Use dashed lines to indicate partial bonds and partial charges to show the distribution of electron density across the molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for the same molecule that depict the same arrangement of atoms but differ in the distribution of electrons. These structures help illustrate the delocalization of electrons within a molecule, which contributes to its overall stability. The actual structure of the molecule is a resonance hybrid, a weighted average of all valid resonance forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Drawing Resonance Structures

Resonance Hybrid

The resonance hybrid is the actual structure of a molecule that is represented as a combination of its resonance contributors. It reflects the delocalization of electrons across the molecule, leading to increased stability. The hybrid structure often has bond lengths and angles that are intermediate between those predicted by the individual resonance forms, providing a more accurate depiction of the molecule's electronic structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:24
How to draw a resonance hybrid.

Electronegativity and Charge Distribution

Electronegativity refers to the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself. In resonance structures, the distribution of charges is influenced by the electronegativity of the atoms involved. For example, in the given species with OH and NH2 groups, the resonance contributors will vary based on how the positive and negative charges are stabilized by the electronegative atoms, affecting the overall contribution of each resonance form to the hybrid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:47
Electronegativity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

c.

856
views
Textbook Question

List the following in order of decreasing delocalization energy:

1198
views
Textbook Question

a. Predict the relative bond lengths of the three carbon–oxygen bonds in the carbonate ion.

b. What is the charge on each oxygen?

1705
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

b.

1324
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

f.

883
views
Textbook Question

Draw resonance contributors for each of the following species and rank them in order of decreasing contribution to the resonance hybrid. Then draw the resonance hybrid.

d.

1193
views