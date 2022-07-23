Textbook Question
Explain why the pKa of p-nitrophenol is 7.14, whereas the pKa of m-nitrophenol is 8.39.
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Explain why the pKa of p-nitrophenol is 7.14, whereas the pKa of m-nitrophenol is 8.39.
What are the products of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?
b.
Which acid in each of the following pairs is stronger?
e.
f.
Which acid in each of the following pairs is stronger?
c.
d.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?
b.
What is the major product of each of the following reactions, assuming that one equivalent of each reagent is used in each reaction?
c.