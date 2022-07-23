For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (iii) Na0 , NH3 (liquid), ―33°C . If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (iii) Na0 , NH3 (liquid), ―33°C . If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(a)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (v) HCl (2 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(b)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (vi) H2SO4, HgSO4, H2O. If you expect two products, show both.
(c)