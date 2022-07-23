Haloalkenes

Haloalkenes, or alkyl halides, are alkenes that contain one or more halogen atoms (such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine) attached to the carbon skeleton. Their reactivity is influenced by the presence of the halogen, which can participate in nucleophilic substitution or elimination reactions. Recognizing how haloalkenes can be synthesized from alkynes is essential for solving the synthesis question.