Equilibrium Constant (K_eq)

The equilibrium constant (K_eq) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. It is calculated using the formula K_eq = [products]/[reactants]. In this context, calculating K_eq for the deprotonation of alcohols by amides and acetates will help determine which reaction is more favorable and thus which compound is more effective in forming alkoxide anions.