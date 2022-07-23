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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 29d
Chapter 11, Problem 29d

Would you expect the following conditions to favor SN1 or SN2?
(d) Chemical structure showing a chlorine atom attached to a carbon chain, with methanol indicated as a reactant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between Sₙ1 and Sₙ2 mechanisms. Sₙ1 (unimolecular nucleophilic substitution) involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. Sₙ2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs.
Step 2: Analyze the substrate structure. Sₙ1 is favored by substrates that can stabilize a carbocation intermediate, such as tertiary carbons or allylic/benzylic carbons. Sₙ2 is favored by substrates with less steric hindrance, such as primary or methyl carbons.
Step 3: Consider the strength of the nucleophile. Sₙ2 is favored by strong nucleophiles because the nucleophile directly participates in the rate-determining step. Sₙ1 is less dependent on nucleophile strength since the rate-determining step is the formation of the carbocation.
Step 4: Evaluate the solvent. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) stabilize carbocations and favor Sₙ1. Polar aprotic solvents (e.g., acetone, DMSO) enhance the nucleophilicity of the nucleophile and favor Sₙ2.
Step 5: Assess the leaving group. A good leaving group (e.g., halides like I⁻, Br⁻, or tosylate) is essential for both Sₙ1 and Sₙ2, but it is particularly important for Sₙ1 since the leaving group departs first to form the carbocation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 (substitution nucleophilic unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents and with tertiary substrates due to the stability of the carbocation. The rate of reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it unimolecular.
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General Mechanism

Sₙ2 Mechanism

The Sₙ2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This mechanism is favored in polar aprotic solvents and with primary substrates, as steric hindrance can impede the nucleophile's approach. The reaction rate depends on both the substrate and nucleophile concentrations, making it bimolecular.
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Factors Influencing Sₙ1 vs Sₙ2

Several factors influence whether a reaction will proceed via Sₙ1 or Sₙ2 mechanisms, including substrate structure, solvent type, and the strength of the nucleophile. Tertiary substrates and polar protic solvents favor Sₙ1, while primary substrates and strong nucleophiles in polar aprotic solvents favor Sₙ2. Understanding these factors is crucial for predicting reaction pathways.
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