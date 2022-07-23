Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 (substitution nucleophilic unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents and with tertiary substrates due to the stability of the carbocation. The rate of reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it unimolecular.