Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(b)
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Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(b)
A variety of organometallics, which as strong nucleophiles can react with epoxides, are introduced in Chapter 16. Predict the product of these reactions. [Hint: Assume the carbon–metal bond in each is ionic, with the carbon possessing the negative charge.]
(c)
Show how a protecting group might be used to make these reactions successful.
(a)
Reaction of the acetylide with the epoxide shown will not form the desired product. What side reaction occurs instead? Why?
Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)