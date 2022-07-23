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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 57a
Chapter 12, Problem 57a

Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions.
(a)

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1
Identify the type of alcohol present in the reactant. The structure shows a secondary alcohol, as the hydroxyl group (-OH) is attached to a carbon atom that is connected to two other carbon atoms.
Recognize the type of oxidation reaction. Secondary alcohols are typically oxidized to ketones.
Determine the appropriate oxidizing agent for converting a secondary alcohol to a ketone. Common reagents include PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate) or Jones reagent (Chromic acid, H2CrO4).
Consider the reaction conditions. PCC is often used in anhydrous conditions, while Jones reagent requires aqueous acidic conditions.
Select the reagent based on the desired reaction conditions and the specific requirements of the reaction. For this transformation, PCC is a suitable choice for oxidizing the secondary alcohol to a ketone without over-oxidation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In these reactions, oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, while reduction refers to the gain of electrons. Understanding these processes is crucial for identifying reactants and products in organic reactions, particularly in the context of oxidation reactions.
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Common Oxidizing Agents

Oxidizing agents are substances that facilitate the oxidation of other compounds by accepting electrons. Common oxidizing agents in organic chemistry include potassium permanganate (KMnO4), chromium trioxide (CrO3), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). Recognizing these agents helps predict the products of oxidation reactions and the conditions under which they occur.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional group transformations are chemical reactions that convert one functional group into another, often altering the properties and reactivity of the molecule. In oxidation reactions, alcohols can be converted to aldehydes or ketones, and further to carboxylic acids. Understanding these transformations is essential for predicting the outcome of oxidation reactions and filling in missing components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Tertiary (3°)alcohols are not oxidized by chromic acid. Why?

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Textbook Question

Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions. react similarly to chromic acid

(d)

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Textbook Question

If there is no water present, the hydrate of an aldehyde cannot form. Could an aldehyde itself (not the hydrate) be oxidized to a carboxylic acid? Why?

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Textbook Question

Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Though ketones, like aldehydes, are in equilibrium with a hydrated form, they cannot be further oxidized. Why?

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