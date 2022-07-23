Textbook Question
Tertiary (3°)alcohols are not oxidized by chromic acid. Why?
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Tertiary (3°)alcohols are not oxidized by chromic acid. Why?
Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions. react similarly to chromic acid
(d)
If there is no water present, the hydrate of an aldehyde cannot form. Could an aldehyde itself (not the hydrate) be oxidized to a carboxylic acid? Why?
Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions.
(b)
Fill in the missing reactant, reagent, or product for each of the following oxidation reactions.
(c)
Though ketones, like aldehydes, are in equilibrium with a hydrated form, they cannot be further oxidized. Why?