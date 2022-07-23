Textbook Question
Assessment 8.74 revealed that oxymercuration could be used to make cyclic esters. Suggest a likely mechanism for this transformation.
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Assessment 8.74 revealed that oxymercuration could be used to make cyclic esters. Suggest a likely mechanism for this transformation.
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at low temperatures?
The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.
(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?
Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformation.