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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 119
Chapter 12, Problem 119

Chapter 8 discussed the synthesis of cholesterol, which proceeds by a cationic cyclization cascade. Without looking back, suggest a mechanism by which the following reaction occurs. [The carbons have been numbered for you.]


Chemical reaction diagram illustrating epoxide reactions with numbered carbon atoms and sulfuric acid as a reagent.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Protonation of the double bond at carbon 2 occurs due to the presence of H₂SO₄ (sulfuric acid), which acts as a strong acid. This generates a carbocation at carbon 3.
Step 2: The carbocation at carbon 3 initiates a cationic cyclization cascade. The electrons from the double bond between carbons 6 and 7 attack the carbocation at carbon 3, forming a new ring structure and generating a new carbocation at carbon 7.
Step 3: The carbocation at carbon 7 is stabilized by further cyclization. The double bond between carbons 10 and 11 attacks the carbocation at carbon 7, forming another ring and generating a new carbocation at carbon 11.
Step 4: The carbocation at carbon 11 undergoes another cyclization step. The double bond between carbons 14 and 15 attacks the carbocation at carbon 11, forming the final ring structure and generating a carbocation at carbon 15.
Step 5: Deprotonation occurs at carbon 15, leading to the formation of the final product. The hydroxyl group (OH) is added to carbon 3, completing the reaction and stabilizing the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cationic Cyclization

Cationic cyclization is a reaction mechanism where a carbocation intermediate is formed, leading to the formation of cyclic structures. This process often involves the rearrangement of electrons and can result in the formation of stable rings from linear precursors. In the context of cholesterol synthesis, this mechanism is crucial for constructing the steroid framework.
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Epoxide Reactions

Epoxides are three-membered cyclic ethers that are highly reactive due to the strain in their ring structure. They can undergo various reactions, including ring-opening in the presence of nucleophiles or acids. In this reaction, sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst, facilitating the nucleophilic attack on the epoxide, leading to the formation of alcohols and other functional groups.
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Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In organic chemistry, acids can protonate nucleophiles or stabilize carbocations, making them more reactive. In the given reaction, sulfuric acid not only activates the epoxide but also helps in the rearrangement and stabilization of intermediates, guiding the overall transformation towards the desired product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assessment 8.74 revealed that oxymercuration could be used to make cyclic esters. Suggest a likely mechanism for this transformation.

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(c) Which side of the reaction would be favored by running the reaction at low temperatures?

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Textbook Question

The acid-catalyzed dehydration we learned in this chapter is reversible, as shown below.

(d) How might you shift the equilibrium to the right?

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Textbook Question

Suggest reagents to carry out the following transformation.

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