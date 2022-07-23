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Ch. 16 - Metals in Organic Chemistry
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 16 - Metals in Organic ChemistryProblem 34
Chapter 15, Problem 34

Based on the stereochemical result alone, how can you tell that this reaction does not proceed by an Sₙ2 mechanism?
Grignard reaction showing alkyl chloride and lithium cuprate forming a new carbon-carbon bond with stereochemistry.

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1
Understand the characteristics of an Sₙ2 mechanism: It involves a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to inversion of configuration at the stereocenter.
Identify the stereochemical outcome of the reaction: If the reaction results in retention of configuration or a racemic mixture, it suggests that the mechanism is not Sₙ2, as Sₙ2 reactions exclusively lead to inversion of configuration.
Consider the stereochemistry of the starting material and the product: Compare the stereochemistry of the reactant and product. If the stereochemistry is retained or if both enantiomers are formed, it indicates that the reaction does not proceed via an Sₙ2 mechanism.
Evaluate the reaction conditions: Sₙ2 reactions typically occur in polar aprotic solvents and favor primary substrates. If the reaction conditions or substrate do not align with these characteristics, it further suggests a different mechanism.
Explore alternative mechanisms: If the stereochemical result does not align with an Sₙ2 mechanism, consider other possibilities such as Sₙ1, which involves a carbocation intermediate and can lead to racemization, or other mechanisms that might explain the observed stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sₙ2 Mechanism

The Sₙ2 mechanism is a bimolecular nucleophilic substitution reaction characterized by a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the substrate from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to an inversion of stereochemistry. This inversion is known as the 'Walden inversion' and is a key indicator of an Sₙ2 reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on chemical reactions. In the context of nucleophilic substitution reactions, stereochemistry is crucial for determining the mechanism, as Sₙ2 reactions result in inversion of configuration, while other mechanisms may lead to retention or racemization.
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Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 mechanism is a unimolecular nucleophilic substitution reaction that proceeds through a two-step process involving the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This mechanism often leads to racemization, as the planar carbocation allows the nucleophile to attack from either side, resulting in a mixture of stereochemical outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the diorganocuprate cross-coupling reactions shown.

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Predict the product of the following epoxide opening reactions.

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Predict the product of the following epoxide opening reactions.

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Predict the product of the diorganocuprate cross-coupling reactions shown.

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Predict the product of the diorganocuprate cross-coupling reactions shown.

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Suggest a synthesis of the following molecule starting with the reagents shown, using cuprate cross-coupling as the key step.

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