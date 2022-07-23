Cyanohydrins

Cyanohydrins are organic compounds formed by the addition of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) to carbonyl compounds, resulting in a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a cyano group (-CN) attached to the same carbon atom. They are important intermediates in organic synthesis and can be further transformed into various functional groups. Recognizing the structure and properties of cyanohydrins is vital for predicting their reactivity and potential applications in organic chemistry.