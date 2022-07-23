Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(c) 5-phenylhex-2-yn-1-ol
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(c) 5-phenylhex-2-yn-1-ol
Identify the hemiacetal functional group in each of the following molecules. These molecules may not be stable enough to be the favorable product in an equilibrium reaction.
(c)
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(a) oct-4-yn-3-ol
Suggest the appropriate carbonyl and Wittig reagent to make the following alkenes.
a. (E)-7-methylnon-4-en-3-one
Suggest an acetylide ion and a carbonyl that might be used to make the following products.
(b) 2,6-dimethylhept-3-yn-2-ol
For each of the following carbonyl addition reactions, would you expect a racemic mixture or a mixture enriched in one stereoisomer? In each case, draw both possible stereoisomeric products.
(a)