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Ch. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and Lipids
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 27 - Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and LipidsProblem 3d
Chapter 26, Problem 3d

Identify the hydrogen bond donors and hydrogen bond acceptors in the following molecules.
(d) Chemical structure of a molecule highlighting hydrogen bond donors and acceptors, with labeled nitrogen and oxygen atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hydrogen bond donors and acceptors. A hydrogen bond donor is a molecule or functional group that has a hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom (such as oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine) and can donate this hydrogen for hydrogen bonding. A hydrogen bond acceptor is an electronegative atom with lone pairs of electrons that can accept a hydrogen bond.
Step 2: Examine the molecular structure of the given molecule (d). Identify any electronegative atoms such as oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. These atoms are key players in hydrogen bonding.
Step 3: Look for hydrogens directly bonded to electronegative atoms in the molecule. These hydrogens are potential hydrogen bond donors.
Step 4: Identify lone pairs of electrons on electronegative atoms in the molecule. These lone pairs make the atoms potential hydrogen bond acceptors.
Step 5: Summarize the findings by listing the hydrogen bond donors and acceptors in the molecule. Ensure you clearly distinguish between the two roles based on the structural features of the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bond Donors

Hydrogen bond donors are molecules that contain a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. This electronegative atom pulls electron density away from the hydrogen, creating a partial positive charge on the hydrogen. This positive charge allows the hydrogen to interact with lone pairs of electrons on other electronegative atoms, facilitating hydrogen bonding.
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Hydrogen Bond Acceptors

Hydrogen bond acceptors are atoms or molecules that possess lone pairs of electrons and can interact with the hydrogen atom of a hydrogen bond donor. Typically, these are electronegative atoms like oxygen, nitrogen, or fluorine. The ability of an acceptor to form a hydrogen bond depends on the availability of its lone pairs and its electronegativity, which influences the strength of the interaction.
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Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of non-covalent interaction that occurs between a hydrogen atom bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom with a lone pair of electrons. This interaction is crucial in determining the physical properties of substances, such as boiling and melting points, and plays a significant role in biological systems, including the structure of DNA and proteins.
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Related Practice
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In each pair, which would you expect to have the higher melting point?

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Identify the hydrogen bond donors and hydrogen bond acceptors in the following molecules.

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Identify the hydrogen bond donors and hydrogen bond acceptors in the following molecules.

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Textbook Question

In each pair, which would you expect to have the higher melting point?

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