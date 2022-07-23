Textbook Question
Suggest a synthesis of the following acylated sugars.
(b)
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Suggest a synthesis of the following acylated sugars.
(b)
Suggest a synthesis of the following acylated sugars.
(a)
Predict the product of each of the following reactions.
(b)
Draw the α- and β-anomers of d-mannofuranose. [The structure of mannose is in Figure 27.11.]
Predict the product of the following etherification reactions.
(a)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the given name.
(b) Benzyl α-d-gulopyranoside