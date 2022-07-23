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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 75d
Chapter 2, Problem 75d

Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(d) [Two]
Chemical structure showing two functional groups: an alcohol (-OH) and a carbonyl (C=O) in a linear arrangement.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of functional groups. Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Examples include hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (-COOH), amino (-NH2), and others.
Step 2: Examine the molecular structure provided in the problem. Look for regions in the molecule where specific arrangements of atoms match known functional groups.
Step 3: Identify the first functional group. For example, if you see a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O), this indicates the presence of a carbonyl group. Similarly, look for other patterns such as -OH for hydroxyl or -COOH for carboxylic acid.
Step 4: Identify the second functional group. Continue analyzing the molecule to locate another distinct functional group. For instance, if you see a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogens (-NH2), this indicates an amino group. Ensure that the two functional groups are different and distinct.
Step 5: Verify your findings. Double-check the structure to ensure that you have correctly identified two functional groups and that no other functional groups are present. This step ensures accuracy in your analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common examples include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups, each imparting distinct behaviors to the molecules they are part of.
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Molecular Structure

Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding molecular structure is crucial for identifying functional groups, as these groups are defined by their specific arrangements and connections to the rest of the molecule. Visualization tools like Lewis structures or 3D models can aid in this understanding.
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Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry is the system of naming chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides rules for naming organic molecules, which helps in identifying functional groups and understanding the relationships between different compounds. Familiarity with nomenclature is essential for effective communication in chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]

(a) [Three]

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Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]

(b) [Two]

950
views
Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]

(c) [Three]

1182
views