Phase Changes

Phase changes, such as melting, boiling, or sublimation, significantly influence entropy. For example, when a solid melts into a liquid, the molecules become more disordered, leading to an increase in entropy (∆S° > 0). Conversely, when a gas condenses into a liquid, the molecules become more ordered, resulting in a decrease in entropy (∆S° < 0). Recognizing the phase of substances involved in a process is essential for determining the sign of ∆S°.