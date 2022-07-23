For each of the following processes, indicate whether you expect ∆S° to be greater than, less than, or equal to 0. Explain your answer.
(c)
For each of the following processes, indicate whether you expect ∆S° to be greater than, less than, or equal to 0. Explain your answer.
(c)
For each of the following processes, indicate whether you expect ∆S° to be greater than, less than, or equal to 0. Explain your answer.
(b) 2 C6H14(l) + 19 O2(g) → 12 CO2(g) + 14 H2O(g)
For each of the following processes, indicate whether you expect ∆S° to be greater than, less than, or equal to 0. Explain your answer.
(d)
The combustion of alkanes is exothermic (∆H° < 0) . Would you expect the combustion of butane or cyclobutane to be more exothermic?
Which conformation in each of the following pairs has the least strain energy?
(c)
Which conformation in each of the following pairs has the least strain energy?
(b)