What type of isomerism is indicated by each of the following pairs of molecules? Be as specific as possible.
(e)
What type of isomerism is indicated by each of the following pairs of molecules? Be as specific as possible.
(e)
The molecule A undergoes a three-step reaction to make B, where the first step is rate determining. Conversely, C can be produced by A in a two-step reaction where the second step is rate determining. Show a reaction coordinate diagram for each reaction, making it clear that the reaction to make C is faster than the reaction to make B.
Identify all planes of symmetry in the following molecules/conformations, if any.
(c)
Identify all planes of symmetry in the following molecules/conformations, if any.
(f)
In Chapters 8 and 17 we learn two reactions for the synthesis of the alcohol shown. (a) Show a mechanism for each of the reactions. (b) If you were designing a synthetic route, which would be considered more sustainable? Consider all factors. [Assume the starting organic molecules are equally green.]
Identify all planes of symmetry in the following molecules/conformations, if any.
(d)