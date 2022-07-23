Observed Rotation

Observed rotation refers to the actual angle by which plane-polarized light is rotated when it passes through a sample in a polarimeter. It is influenced by the concentration of the optically active substance, the length of the polarimeter cell, and the specific rotation of the substance. The observed rotation can be calculated using the formula: [α] = α / (l * c), where [α] is specific rotation, α is observed rotation, l is the path length, and c is concentration.