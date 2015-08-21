Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Most professors just want you to be able to determine the major product of a radical halogenation. However some are going to get a little more crazy!
Here I’ll teach you how to predict the exact percentages of monohalogenation products for differing halogens at room temperature. Again, only some professors will ask you for this. Be sure to refer to your class notes to see if this is something you should learn!
Explaining relative rates of halogenation.
Draw all of the monochlorination products and calculate percentage yields.
By multiplying the number of equivalent hydrogens by its relative rate of halogenation, we can obtain a “relative reaction” rate. We compare the relative reactions to determine the percentage breakdown for each product.
I’ve made it really easy for you by building and filling out this chart. Eventually you should be able to fill in this chart yourself ;)
The percentages we yield correspond to the amount of each product we would expect if we were to run this halogenation ourselves.
What is the percentage yield of the major product?
What is the percentage yield of the major product?