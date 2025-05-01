Multiple Choice
A box moving with an initial speed v is accelerated horizontally. If x is measured in [m], v in [m/s], a in [m/s2], t in [s] which of the following equations is correct for solving the distance x?
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A box moving with an initial speed v is accelerated horizontally. If x is measured in [m], v in [m/s], a in [m/s2], t in [s] which of the following equations is correct for solving the distance x?
Newton's Law of Gravitation describes the attraction force between two masses. The equation is where F is in [], m1 and m2 are masses in [kg], and r is the distance in [m] between them.
Determine the units of the Universal Constant G.