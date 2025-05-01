Multiple Choice
You throw a 100-g ball with 30m/s. If the ball is in your hand for 0.2s during the throw, a) calculate the impulse you deliver to it. b) Calculate the average Force that you exert on the ball.
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You throw a 100-g ball with 30m/s. If the ball is in your hand for 0.2s during the throw, a) calculate the impulse you deliver to it. b) Calculate the average Force that you exert on the ball.
You catch a 0.6 kg ball initially moving with 10 m/s. Calculate the impulse delivered to the ball during the catch.