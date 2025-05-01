Multiple Choice
A rock rotates around a light, 4-m long string. The rock is initially at rest, but reaches 150 RPM in 3 seconds. Calculate its tangential acceleration after 3 s.
BONUS: Calculate its tangential speed after 3 s.
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A rock rotates around a light, 4-m long string. The rock is initially at rest, but reaches 150 RPM in 3 seconds. Calculate its tangential acceleration after 3 s.
BONUS: Calculate its tangential speed after 3 s.
A disc of radius 10 m rotates around itself with a constant 180 RPM. Calculate the linear speed at a point 7 m from the center of the disc.
A 4 m long blade initially at rest begins to spin with 3 rad/s2 around its axis, which is located at the middle of the blade. It accelerates for 10 s. Find the tangential speed of a point at the tip of the blade 10 s after it starts rotating.