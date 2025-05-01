Multiple Choice
An object moves a total distance of 1,000 m around a circle of radius 30 m. How many degrees does the object go through?
BONUS:How many complete revolutions does it make?
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An object moves a total distance of 1,000 m around a circle of radius 30 m. How many degrees does the object go through?
BONUS:How many complete revolutions does it make?
While you drive, your tires, all of radius 0.40 m, rotate 10,000 times. How far did you drive, in meters?
A car travels a total of 2,000 m and 1140° around a circular path, starting from 0° . What is the radius of the circular path?
BONUS:How far (in degrees) from 0° does the car end up?