Multiple Choice
A hollow sphere of mass M and radius R rolls without slipping on a horizontal surface with angular speed W. Calculate the ratio of its linear kinetic energy to its total kinetic energy.
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A hollow sphere of mass M and radius R rolls without slipping on a horizontal surface with angular speed W. Calculate the ratio of its linear kinetic energy to its total kinetic energy.
A 150-g baseball, 3.85 cm in radius, leaves the pitcher's hand with 30 m/s horizontal and 20 rad/s clockwise. Calculate the ball's linear, rotational, and total kinetic energy.