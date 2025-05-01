Multiple Choice
A solid disc 4 m in diameter has a moment of inertia equal to 30 kg·m2 about an axis through the disc, perpendicular to its face. The disc spins at a constant 120 RPM. Calculate the mass of the disc.
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A solid disc 4 m in diameter has a moment of inertia equal to 30 kg·m2 about an axis through the disc, perpendicular to its face. The disc spins at a constant 120 RPM. Calculate the mass of the disc.
A system is made of two small masses (MLEFT = 3 kg, MRIGHT = 4 kg) attached to the ends of a 5 kg, 2-m long thin rod, as shown. Calculate the moment of inertia of the system if it spins about a perpendicular axis through the mass on the left.