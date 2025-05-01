Multiple Choice
A flywheel is a rotating disc used to store energy. What is the maximum energy you can store on a flywheel built as a solid disc with mass 8 × 104 kg and diameter 5.0 m, if it can spin at a max of 120 RPM?
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A flywheel is a rotating disc used to store energy. What is the maximum energy you can store on a flywheel built as a solid disc with mass 8 × 104 kg and diameter 5.0 m, if it can spin at a max of 120 RPM?
When solid sphere 4 m in diameter spins around its central axis at 120 RPM, it has 10,000 J in kinetic energy. Calculate the sphere's mass.