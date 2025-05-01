Multiple Choice
A 4-kg mass on a spring is released 5 m away from equilibrium position and takes 1.5 s to reach its equilibrium position. (a) Find the spring's force constant. (b) Find the object's max speed.
5
views
A 4-kg mass on a spring is released 5 m away from equilibrium position and takes 1.5 s to reach its equilibrium position. (a) Find the spring's force constant. (b) Find the object's max speed.
What is the equation for the position of a mass moving on the end of a spring which is stretched 8.8cm from equilibrium and then released from rest, and whose period is 0.66s? What will be the object's position after 1.4s?
A mass-spring system with an angular frequency ω = 8π rad/s oscillates back and forth. (a) Assuming it starts from rest, how much time passes before the mass has a speed of 0 again? (b) How many full cycles does the system complete in 60s?