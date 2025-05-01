Multiple Choice
A rope with length 2.50 m and mass 0.10 kg is stretched and pulled to create transverse waves of frequency 40.0 Hz and wavelength of 0.750 m. How much tension is exerted on the rope?
5
views
A rope with length 2.50 m and mass 0.10 kg is stretched and pulled to create transverse waves of frequency 40.0 Hz and wavelength of 0.750 m. How much tension is exerted on the rope?
An oscillating blade creates waves on a string. If the amplitude of the wave doubles, what happens to the wavelength λ and v?