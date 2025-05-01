Multiple Choice
You measure the intensity from a sound source to be 0.3 W/m2 at a distance of 3.4 m. What will the intensity be if you walk closer to the source, to a distance of 2.5 m?
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You measure the intensity from a sound source to be 0.3 W/m2 at a distance of 3.4 m. What will the intensity be if you walk closer to the source, to a distance of 2.5 m?
A sound source radiates sound waves in all directions. At a distance of 4 m from the source, you measure the wave intensity to be 0.06 W/m2. How much sound energy does the source emit in 1 hour if the power output is constant?