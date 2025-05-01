Multiple Choice
You walk to the right at 3m/s for 8s, then turn around and walk backwards at 2m/s for some unknown time. You end up 16m to the right from where you started. How long did you walk backwards?
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You walk to the right at 3m/s for 8s, then turn around and walk backwards at 2m/s for some unknown time. You end up 16m to the right from where you started. How long did you walk backwards?
Beginning from a signpost, you run 60m to the right, then 60m back. The entire trip takes 24 seconds. What is your speed and velocity for the whole trip?