Multiple Choice
A moving hockey puck encounters a patch of rough ice and slides 90cm before coming to a full stop. Assuming a constant deceleration of 8 m/s2, what was the puck's initial speed?
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A moving hockey puck encounters a patch of rough ice and slides 90cm before coming to a full stop. Assuming a constant deceleration of 8 m/s2, what was the puck's initial speed?
A car accelerates from 5 m/s to 21 m/s at a constant 3.0 m/s2. How far does it travel while accelerating?
Certain rifles can fire a bullet with a speed of 970 m/s just as it leaves the muzzle (this speed is called the muzzle velocity). The muzzle is 70.0 cm long and the bullet is accelerated uniformly from rest within it.
For how long (in ms) is the bullet in the muzzle?