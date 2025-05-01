Multiple Choice
The internal energy of a system decreases by 500 J, and 230 J of work is done on the system. What is the heat transfer into or out of this system?
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The internal energy of a system decreases by 500 J, and 230 J of work is done on the system. What is the heat transfer into or out of this system?
A gas in a cylinder held at a constant pressure 1.80×105 Pa expands from a volume of 1.2 m3 to 1.6 m3. The internal energy of the gas decreases from 4.40×105 J to 3×105 J. How much heat was transferred to the gas?