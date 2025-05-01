Multiple Choice
You have a block of ice at 0°C. Heat is added to the ice, causing an increase in entropy of 120J/K. How much ice melts into water in this process?
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You have a block of ice at 0°C. Heat is added to the ice, causing an increase in entropy of 120J/K. How much ice melts into water in this process?
3 moles of an ideal gas are compressed isothermally at 20°C. During this compression, 1850 J of work is done on the gas. What is the change of entropy of the gas?
A non-Carnot heat engine operates between a hot reservoir at 610K and a cold reservoir at 320K. In a cycle, it takes in 6400 J of heat and does 2200 J of work. What is the total change in entropy of the universe over the cycle?