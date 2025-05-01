Multiple Choice
A heat engine uses a tank of ice water as a cold reservoir. The engine takes in 8 kJ of heat from the hot reservoir, and the heat expelled melts 18g of ice in the tank. How much work does this engine do?
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A heat engine uses a tank of ice water as a cold reservoir. The engine takes in 8 kJ of heat from the hot reservoir, and the heat expelled melts 18g of ice in the tank. How much work does this engine do?
A steam turbine takes in 75g of water and boils it as heat energy to run a 40% efficient engine. How much work does this engine do per cycle?
An aircraft engine takes in 9 kJ of heat and expels 6.4 kJ of heat each cycle. How much mechanical work does the engine do each cycle?