Multiple Choice
Your friend claims they have a design for a reversible heat engine that can operate between the freezing and boiling temperatures of water that has an efficiency of 30%. Is this possible?
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Your friend claims they have a design for a reversible heat engine that can operate between the freezing and boiling temperatures of water that has an efficiency of 30%. Is this possible?
A Carnot engine with an efficiency of 70% is cooled by water at 10°C. What temperature must the hot reservoir be maintained at?
A theoretical heat engine in space could operate between the Sun's 5500°C surface and the –270.3°C temperature of intergalactic space. What would be its maximum theoretical efficiency?