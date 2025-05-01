Multiple Choice
A resistor has a current through it of 5 A. If the EMF across the resistor is 10 V, what is the resistance of this resistor?
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A resistor has a current through it of 5 A. If the EMF across the resistor is 10 V, what is the resistance of this resistor?
Two resistors are made of the same material, one twice as long as the other. If the current through the shorter resistor is 5 A, what is the current through the longer resistor if they both have the same potential difference and cross-sectional area?