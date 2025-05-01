Multiple Choice
Vector F is 65 m long, directed 30.5° below the positive x-axis. (a) Find the x-component, Fx. (b) Find the y-component, Fy.
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Vector F is 65 m long, directed 30.5° below the positive x-axis. (a) Find the x-component, Fx. (b) Find the y-component, Fy.
A small helicopter travels 225 m across a city in a direction 53.1° south of east. What are the components of the helicopter's trip?
The vector A represented is by the pair of components Ax = -77 cm, Ay = 36 cm. (a) Find the magnitude of vector A. (b) Find the absolute angle of this vector.