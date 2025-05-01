Multiple Choice
An LR circuit with L = 0.1 H and R = 10 Ω are connected to a battery with the circuit initially broken. When the circuit is closed, how much time passes until the current reaches half of its maximum value?
2
views
An LR circuit with L = 0.1 H and R = 10 Ω are connected to a battery with the circuit initially broken. When the circuit is closed, how much time passes until the current reaches half of its maximum value?
Consider the LR circuit shown below. Initially, both switches are open. Switch 1 is closed. a) What is the maximum current in the circuit after a long time? Then, S1 is opened and S2 is closed. b) What is the current in the circuit after 0.05s?