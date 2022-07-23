In alternating current (AC) circuits, understanding the behavior of capacitors is crucial, particularly how voltage and current relate to each other through phasors. In these circuits, the current phasor is represented by the angle \( \theta = \omega t \), while the voltage phasor is described by \( \theta' = \omega t - \frac{\pi}{2} \). This indicates that the voltage lags the current by 90 degrees, a key distinction from resistors where both voltage and current are in phase.

When visualizing these relationships through phasor diagrams, the current phasor is positioned at \( \omega t \), and the voltage phasor, lagging behind, is at \( \omega t - \frac{\pi}{2} \). This separation of angles illustrates that the current leads the voltage in a capacitor circuit. It is essential to remember that for capacitors, the voltage always lags the current.

To illustrate this concept, consider an AC source connected to a capacitor. If at a specific moment the voltage across the capacitor is positive and increasing, the phasor for voltage will be directed to the right and moving closer to the horizontal axis, indicating an increase in magnitude. As phasors rotate counterclockwise, the current phasor will be positioned 90 degrees ahead of the voltage phasor. This configuration visually represents the relationship between voltage and current in a capacitor, reinforcing the understanding that the current leads the voltage.

In summary, the critical takeaway is that in a capacitor circuit, the voltage lags the current by 90 degrees, which is fundamental for analyzing AC circuits involving capacitors.