Multiple Choice
You measure the electric field of an electromagnetic wave at a particular moment and find it points in the +z direction. The magnetic field points in the +y direction. In which direction is this wave traveling?
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You measure the electric field of an electromagnetic wave at a particular moment and find it points in the +z direction. The magnetic field points in the +y direction. In which direction is this wave traveling?
You measure the magnetic field strength of a traveling electromagnetic wave to be , oriented along the +x direction. If this EM wave moves in the +y direction, what is the magnitude and direction of the wave's electric field at that same exact spot?