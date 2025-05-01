Multiple Choice
The magnetic field of a travelling electromagnetic wave is described by the wave function , where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.
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The magnetic field of a travelling electromagnetic wave is described by the wave function , where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.
Electromagnetic waves produced by X-ray machines typically have a frequency of approximately . What is the wave number of these waves?