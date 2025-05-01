The magnetic field of a travelling electromagnetic wave is described by the wave function B ( z , t ) = 1.0 × 10 − 3 sin ( k z − 1.27 × 10 12 t ) B\(\left\)(z,t\(\right\))=1.0\(\times\)10^{-3}\(\sin\]\left\)(kz-1.27\(\times\)10^{12}t\(\right\)) , where k is the wave number. Write the complete wave function for the electric field of this wave.