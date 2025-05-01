Multiple Choice
You turn on one laser in air and shine a second laser through a glass block. How much farther does the light travel in air compared to light traveling in the glass over a period of 2 nanoseconds?
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You turn on one laser in air and shine a second laser through a glass block. How much farther does the light travel in air compared to light traveling in the glass over a period of 2 nanoseconds?
Diamond has a refractive index of 2.42. How fast would a light ray travel through a diamond?